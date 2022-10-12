Google Play Points Rewards Program Now in India

Google’s rewards program, Google Play Points has now reached India. The program allows you to get points while making purchases via the Google Play Store. This was initially launched in the US back in 2019 and is now available in around 28 countries. Have a look at the details.

You Can Now Register for the Google Play Points Program

Google will provide you with points when you make in-app purchases or buy movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store. These points can be redeemed for in-app purchases, games, and other subscriptions from Google Play. This program helps developers get more engagement and increased revenue while providing benefits to you too.

There will be four levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the level gets, there will be more points and prizes to win.

Santos Cohen, Director, Go-To-Market, Google Play Points, said in a blog post, “We are committed to building products and programs that the Play community – both users and developers – find value in. Google Play Points will also provide local developers a new avenue to build a local and global user base; helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets that have Google Play Points.“

Google has partnered with the developers of apps and games so that users are able to redeem their Google Play Points for special in-app items. The list of over 30 apps includes 8 Ball Pool, Word Trip, Ludo King, Truecaller, and more. More are expected to be added to the list in the future.

The program will also help you gain 5 times more points in your first week and up to 4 times more points on special events. Interested users can become a part of the Google Play Points program for free. You just need to go to the Play Points option under the Profile section on the Google Play Store app. Are you excited about joining the Google Play Points program? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.