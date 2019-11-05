Google Play Points, a rewards programs for people using the Google Play Store to buy apps, games and services, is finally in the US after being originally launched in Japan last year. The tech giant on Monday announced that starting this week, users in its home country will be able to enroll in the program, enabling them to earn rewards by using the Play Store.

To join the program, users will have to simply launch their Play Store app, tap on the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines on the top-left) and then choose the ‘Play Points’ option. It’s free to join, and users can earn points to make in-game purchases and get discounts in games like Candy Crush Saga and Pokémon GO. They’ll also be able to redeem their points towards Google Play Credit to use on movies, books, games, and apps.

According to Google, Play Points will enable users to earn points on everything they buy with Google Play, including in-app items, movies, books, subscriptions, and more. “You can also earn Play Points by downloading featured free apps and games. Weekly points events can boost your earning rate on movies, books, and select games”, said the company. The program is completely free with no recurring or monthly fees, and users will get “three times the Play Points on everything you buy your first week”.

The program is currently available only in Japan, South Korea and US, with no word on when or if it will be rolled out in other regions around the world. You can find out more about it on the official Google Play Points FAQ page.