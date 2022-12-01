Google Play Awards 2022: Best Apps and Games Announced

After Apple, Google has announced Google Play’s best apps and games of 2022, as a mandatory annual practice. This year, Google has also added a new category of the best apps and games for Chromebooks. Have a look at this year’s winners.

Google’s Best Apps and Games 2022

Google has given the title of the best app to Dream by WOMBO, an AI-based app that generates art. The best app in India is Questt, an AI-based learning app. The best game of 2022 is Apex Legends Mobile.

The User’s Choice award goes to the BeReal app and yet again, Apex Legends Mobile. For those who don’t know, BeReal became the best app on the App Store this year. The User’s Choice app in India is Shopsy, while the game is Angry Birds Journey.

There are different best apps and games categories too. You can check out the list below for a better idea.

Best Apps 2022

Best app for fun: Petstar

Best app for everyday essentials: Plant Parent

Best app for personal growth: Breathwrk

Best app for good: The STIGMA App

Best hidden gems: Recover Athletics

Best for Chromebooks: BandLab

Best for tablets: Pocket

Best for wear: Todoist

Best Games 2022

Best for Chromebooks: Roblox

Best multiplayer: Dislyte

Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons

Best story: Papers, Please

Best pick up and play: Angry Birds Journey

Best for tablets: Tower of Fantasy

Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares

Best ongoing: Genshin Impact

In Addition, Google has a list of the top books and audiobooks too. The top-selling books are It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, Fairy Tale by Stephen King, I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, and A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas.

The top-selling audiobooks include I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, Fairy Tale by Stephen King, Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, Atomic Habits by James Clear, and It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover.

Google has a list of the best apps and games in 2022 based on different locations. To know the ones in your region, head over here. Do let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.