Google Pixel Tablet Might Support USI-Backed Stylus; Reveals Certification

While Google surprisingly previewed the Pixel Tablet during its recent I/O 2022 event, the tech giant did not spill the beans about its specs and features other than mentioning that the tablet will pack the Google Tensor chipset and will release sometime next year. However, a recent report gives some details on the Pixel Tablet and suggests that it might come with support for a USI-backed stylus. Check out the details below.

New Pixel Tablet Details Appear

According to a recent report by NuGiz, an unspecified tablet device from Google, with the codename “Tangor” has been spotted on the official Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) website recently. Although the listing does not particularly mention the Pixel Tablet, the “Model” section identifies the device as a tablet. You can check out the listing in the screenshot attached right below.

Now, what does this listing actually mean? Well, the USI website lists all the devices, be it a Chromebook, a tablet, or a 2-in-1 device, that have been certified for being compliant with the USI standard. So, this means that Google has seemingly certified its upcoming tablet to support a USI-backed stylus. This could allow users to write, scribble, draw, and take notes on the Pixel Tablet even via third-party styli. They might also be able to charge the stylus by magnetically attaching it to the back of the device. Or maybe, it will support USB Type-C for charging.

For those unaware, USI is a global initiative that encourages stylus standardization in the industry. The initiative was started back in 2015 with the aim to create a standard specification for an active stylus. The USI 2.0 standard, with the highlight feature being NFC-based wireless charging for styli, was announced earlier this year. Google is a part of the initiative and has added support for the USI standard in Chrome OS.

Although no other information is currently available regarding this development. It is also unknown whether Google will bundle a stylus with the Pixel Tablet or sell it separately.

As for more Pixel Tablet expectations, it could come with smart display capabilities taken from Google’s Nest Hub models. However, these details aren’t official and it would make more sense to wait for a word from Google. So, stay tuned for further updates on the same, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.