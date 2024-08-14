Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Launched: Price, Specs and More

Along with the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series and all the talk about AI, Google also released the Pixel Buds Pro 2 after 2 whole years. These feature upgraded internals, better noise cancellation, improved battery life, and some AI-powered tricks up its sleeve. So let’s quickly take a look at what’s new with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, their specs, and pricing.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specs

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 comes with the same in-ear design as the last Pro models, with minor changes like a larger mesh to block wind noise. They come with a custom-designed 11 mm dynamic driver, and Google’s Tensor A1 chip, which enables Find My Device support.

Image Courtesy: Google

There are three mics on each earbud. These new mics help with Clear Calling and improved active noise cancellation, which Google is calling Silent Seal 2.0. The earbuds themselves can last for 8 hours with ANC turned on, which is pretty good for any earbuds, and 30 hours with the case. Turn off the ANC, and you get four more hours with just the buds and 48 hours when you factor in the case.

The side of the buds has a capacitive sensor for touch controls to play/pause, answer calls, and even control volume. They’re lighter than the previous Buds Pro and even let you talk with Google’s Gemini AI hands-free.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Pricing

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at $229 and will be available in four different colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony. They’re available for purchase from the Google Store, or you can buy them for Flipkart here in India.