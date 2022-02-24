Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leaked; Here’s a First Look!

The rumor mill has started churning out leaks about Google’s 2022 flagship phones, the Pixel 7 series. We recently saw one, which hinted at what chipset the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will have, and some details on their codenames. Now, we have learned what the next-gen Pixel 7 phones will look like. Here’s a look.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Design Leaked

Reliable leakster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has released CAD renders of the Pixel 7 Pro. These images reveal that the 2022 Pixel phones will walk on the same design path as the Pixel 6 series. That means you can expect a dual-tone design with a camera visor on the rear and a punch-hole display upfront.

The display is expected to be 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch in size. However, there are a few changes this time. For one, the horizontally-placed rear camera bar has bigger camera housings that look quite prominent. Then, the Pixel 7 Pro camera bar is less protruding and merges into the frame. This is a similar treatment the Galaxy S22 Ultra got after the huge camera bump on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Although, the protrusion is not entirely eliminated.

Other details we can grab from the renders are the presence of a USB Type-C port and dual stereo speakers at the bottom end, a SIM tray on the left side, and the volume rocker and the power button on the right side.

While this leak focuses majorly on the design part, it also reveals that the Pixel 7 Pro will come with three rear cameras, including the main snapper, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens (placed separately from the other sensors). But, there’s currently no word on the camera configuration. A curved display is also expected.

As part of another leak, the vanilla Pixel 7 has also been leaked. The phone will also look similar to the Pixel 6, except there will be a few changes for the rear camera setup.

Specs-wise, we can expect the Pixel 7 series to be powered by the next-gen Google Tensor 2 chip, focus on some camera improvements, and more changes. However, these are just early leaks and we can’t fully rely on them. We shall provide you with more details once we get hold of them, so stay tuned. Also, how do you like the Pixel 7 series design? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix