After perking up its photo editor with advanced tools last year, Google Photos is now rolling out a new feature-rich video editor to users. The new video editing tools will enable you to make granular adjustments to your mobile videos on the fly. These are currently live for iOS users and well, Android users will have to wait a few weeks.

The existing Google Photos video editor is pretty bare bones. It lets you trim, rotate, and stabilize the video. You can also export each frame, but that’s all. The new video editor brings more than 30 controls to the app. It will enable you to crop the video, “change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits including brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth, and more.” You can see some of these in action right here:

Pixel-Exclusive Google Photos Features for All

Yeah, the company is making some Pixel-exclusive Google Photos features available to all Android users. There’s a catch though. These features, i.e Portrait Blur and Portrait Light, are locked behind a paywall. Both of these features will only be visible to Google One members.

As for what these features offer, Portrait Blur lets you add a background blur to your photos after clicking them. What’s more, you don’t need to click the original image in portrait mode. Portrait Light helps you improve lighting on people’s faces in a photo. These were first introduced with the Pixel 5 earlier last year.

In addition, Google Photos will also provide you access to new AI-powered filters. Google One members will see two new options in the app. A ‘dynamic’ option that will automatically “enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it’s needed,” as per the blog post. Second, a MIUI-style ‘sky suggestion’ feature that lets you adjust skyline colors, contrast, and more has also been added to the subscription.

Google One subscription, for those unaware, starts at $1.99 per month in the US or Rs. 130 per month in India for 100GB storage. The company is perking up the Google One subscription with new features as a lot of users will swarm to the service for additional storage when the free unlimited Google Photos perk comes to an end in the next few months.