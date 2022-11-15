Google Play Gets the UPI Autopay Option in India

UPI has safely become the most popular mode of payment in India and to make purchasing apps and games much easier on Google Play, Google has now added the UPI Autopay option for users in India. Read on to know more.

Google Play Enables UPI Autopay

The UPI Autopay option will allow people to get subscription-based purchases without any hassle. The Google Play Store app now has the ‘Pay with UPI’ option for people to purchase the desired subscription via the supported UPI app like Google Pay, Paytm, and more.

For those who don’t know, UPI Autopay, which comes under UPI 2.0, was introduced back in 2020 by NPCI as an easy way of making recurring payments.

This allows people to make payments for bills, recharges, subscriptions, and more of up to Rs 2,000 without the need for manually making payments. However, if the amount exceeds Rs 2,000, users will have to enter the UPI PIN to complete the process.

Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation – India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand said, “We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently. With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.“

This comes after UPI was introduced as a payment method on Google Play in 2019. Apple also introduced the UPI option on the App Store last year. Although, it sadly doesn’t offer the UPI Autopay option, and users are manually required to add money to their Apple Wallet to make the purchases.

In related news, Google Play recently started supporting Google Play Points Rewards Program in India, giving people a chance to earn redeemable points on purchases they make via the Google Play Store.