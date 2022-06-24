Google Nest Cam Comes to India in Collaboration with Tata Play

Google’s Nest Cam has reached India in collaboration with Tata Play. This is the result of the launch of the Tata Play Secure Plus service, which is aimed at providing home security solutions to people in India. Here are all the details to know.

Tata Play Secure Plus, Nest Cam Details

The new Tata Play Secure Plus package will include the Nest Cam (battery), a Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) smart speaker, and two months of free Nest Aware subscription. This bundle provides access to features like familiar face alerts, 2-way communication, up to 60 days of event video history, a year’s warranty, and more.

As for the Nest Cam details, it is meant for both indoor and outdoor usage. It provides a 24×7 live view, free event video history, and shows relevant alerts. The device can also detect a person, an animal, or a vehicle. For all the updates, users can refer to the Google Home app. There’s support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Plus, it supports HDR and night vision too.

The technical details include a 2MP sensor with 6x digital zoom and 130° diagonal field of view, up to 1080p recording at 30fps, a high-quality speaker and microphone, weather resistance, and more. There’s support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (BLE). The Google Nest Cam comes in a single Snow color.

Price and Availability

The Nest Cam is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. As for the Tata Play Secure Plus plans, the Basic plan with up to 4 cameras is priced at Rs 3000 a year and the Plus plan with up to 8 cameras is priced at Rs 6,000 a year. There’s a third plan as well with up to 12 cameras and it costs Rs 9,000 a year. The Nest Mini smart speaker will be free as part of the deal.

Tata Play Secure Plus is now available in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Tata Play will launch the Secure Plus plans in more cities soon.