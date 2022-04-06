Google Maps Will Now Show Toll Price Estimates, Traffic Lights, and More

Google Maps is trying to be your companion for road trips with a new update. This update brings a bunch of new features for users such as the ability to see toll prices, traffic lights, and more. Plus, there’s the introduction of iOS-specific features too. Here’s a look at all the new changes.

New Google Maps Update Released

Google Maps will now show estimated toll prices before navigation begins, so that the decision to take a toll road becomes easier. Google will show the information from trusted toll authorities based on factors like the time of the day, payment methods, cost of using a toll pass, toll price expectation at a certain time of the day, and more.

In case you don’t want to take the toll route, you always get to see a toll-free route too. And, you will be able to disable tolls to avoid those suggestions. For this, tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner of directions -> Select Avoid Tolls. You can also go for the “See toll pass prices” option in the app to display that, as revealed in the official blog post.

This option will start rolling out to Android and iOS users in India, the US, and Indonesia this month. More countries will be added soon.

Google Maps will also improve navigation by showing traffic lights and stop signs along the route. It will also display enhanced details like building outlines for better navigation. Additionally, you will be able to see detailed information like the shape and width of a road in select cities.

This enhanced navigation system will be available on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and CarPlay in the coming weeks. It will start with select cities but is likely to reach more regions soon.

Google Maps has also bagged some improvements on iOS. The users will now be able to access new Google Maps widgets to easily access pinned trips (from the Go Tab) right from the home screen. The Maps widget can now be smaller to easily navigate to locations from the home screen. This will be available in the coming weeks and ensure to update the app.

Google Maps will also work with Siri, Spotlight, and the Shortcuts app, support for which will arrive in the coming months. Additionally, Apple Watch users will soon be able to navigate via Google Maps on their smartwatches.