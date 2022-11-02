Google Lens Will Now Make Image Search Easier on Google.com

Google is trying to push Google Lens and as a result, has now made it a part of the Google homepage for easier visual searches. The functionality is already a part of Google Photos and Chrome on both mobile and desktop. Take a look at how Google Lens will work on Google.com.

Google Lens Is Now on Google Search

The Google Lens option now sits next to the voice search option on Google.com. The announcement came from Google’s VP of Engineering for Search, Image Search, and Len, Rajan Patel. This change appears like a big one for Google Search “doesn’t change often!“ The google homepage doesn't change often, but today it did. We're always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them. Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop. pic.twitter.com/p9ldYvXnTK— Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 1, 2022

Tapping the Lens icon will help you look for answers to questions based on an image. You either drag an image or upload a file to begin searching. An image URL will also work. This will allow you to conduct better searches right from your PC.

I uploaded an image of the recently leaked Nothing ear (2) rumored to launch next month. Once uploaded, I was presented with a list of article links to read more about and even some shopping links to purchase the similarly-looking Nothing ear (1).

If the image involves text, there will be options to translate it or get more information on the text. This is pretty similar to Google Lens on Chrome for Android and iOS and if you often use it, Google Search’s integration will be easy and breezy too.

Google Lens will also give you information about a scanned QR code, which again, can be accessed via Lens on other Google platforms. The functionality is now live for all on Google’s homepage. Do give it a try and let us know how you feel about the integration in the comments below.