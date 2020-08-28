Google Stadia has been adding free games for the Pro tier regularly. In fact, the service is usually adding more free games than expected. Now, Stadia is adding six new games to its library that Pro subscribers can play for free.

These games include the following:

Hitman

Metro Last Light Redux

embr

Gunsport

Hello Neighbor

Bomberman R Online

While I’m sure you already know what Hitman and Metro Last Light Redux are all about, the other games might need a little bit of an introduction. Bomberman Online will pit you against 63 players online to see who can be the last bomberman standing. Gunsport is coming to Stadia first, and will put you and a friend against another team of 2 for a rapid fire trick shot competition. And, for anyone who likes mystery games, Hello Neighbor will have you solving mysteries, surviving traps and more.

The games are coming to Stadia from September 1. At the same time, three games are being removed from the free-play section of the Pro tier on August 31. These are GRID, Get Packed, and Kona. If you haven’t played these games yet, you still have a couple of days to grab them for free with your Stadia Pro subscription.

So, what do you think about the new games coming to Stadia this month? Personally, the selection of games looks pretty decent to me. Plus, it’s good that Stadia is adding more than just one or two free games every month.