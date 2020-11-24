As part of its efforts to offer a tight integration between Google Workspace productivity apps, Google has added a Contacts tab to Gmail’s side panel. The new Contacts tab joins the existing list of integrations namely Calendar, Keep, and Tasks.

Through the new Contacts tab, you can view additional information about people in your organization or contacts. This includes contact information such as phone number & email address, team & manager, and even office & desk location. You will also be able to know if you have received an email from a specific person in the past.

The Contacts tab builds on the company’s existing feature that lets you view information upon hovering over a person’s name in Gmail. Users can either select the Contacts icon from Gmail’s side panel or choose ‘More info’ after hovering over a person’s information card to access the new section.

The new Contacts tab is currently rolling out to the following Google accounts: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits. Users with personal Google accounts will also get the feature.

Google hopes this feature addition would simplify collaboration and connecting with peers. The rollout of the Contacts tab is through the extended rollout domain that could take up to 15 days for feature visibility. Some users might have already received the feature by now. If you’re not seeing it, you should hopefully get it over the next couple of weeks.