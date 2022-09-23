Google Chromecast with Google TV HD Launched in India

Back in July, Google introduced the Chromecast 4K streaming device in India two years after its initial launch in 2020. In addition to this, the company has now another variant of Chromecast with HD support and a cheaper price tag. Here are the details.

Google Chromecast HD: Specs and Features

The new Chromecast is a compact dongle, which looks similar to the Chromecast 4K variant. Much like the 4K model, it can also be paired with a TV via an HDMI port. It comes with support for 1080p HDR video streaming as opposed to the 4K streaming support by the previously released model.

Support for Google TV will allow users to access movies, shows, and thousands of apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5. There’s support for Google Assistant too via the remote control.

The remote control has a dedicated Google Assistant button (along with buttons for YouTube and Netflix) to easily look for content recommendations, weather updates, and more with the help of your voice. Plus, users will be able to control their smart home lights too.

Additionally, the Chromecast HD allows users to cast their phones, showcase Google Photos on the TV, and conduct Google Meet video calls with ease by simply casting it on the TV. Users can also get optimized content recommendations, even for kids.

Price and Availability

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is priced at Rs 4,499 and will now be available via Flipkart. It is a part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and as a result, can be bought at Rs 4,199. To recall, the 4K Google Chromecast retails at Rs 6,399 (Rs 5,999 via the Flipkart BBD sale).

It will be soon available via offline stores and comes in a single classic Snow color.