Google Introduces Chromecast with Google TV in India

Google has introduced the new Chromecast streaming device in India. The streaming dongle, which was initially announced for the US back in 2020, comes with Google TV support, 4K streaming, and more features. Here’s a look at all the details.

Chromecast with Google TV: Specs and Features

The Chromecast with Google TV is a compact and portable dongle, which can be easily connected to a TV via the HDMI port. It comes with support for 4K video streaming at 60fps and HDR. It also supports Dolby Vision for better colors, contrast, and brightness.

Google TV will provide access to movies, TV shows, and more content via various apps and subscription services in one place in an organized format. The “For You” tab is for access to a personalized selection of movies and shows. There’s also an option to bookmark the shows and movies for easy access. Users can also add content to Google TV’s Watchlist via the phone or the laptop and this will be automatically updated on the TV.

The device also comes with a dedicated remote control, which is also portable. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button, which can help users summon the virtual assistant for playing songs via YouTube Music, helping users find content to watch, and even answer questions, say the weather. Additionally, there are buttons for access to Netflix and YouTube, along with the usual volume/power buttons.

Chromecast with Google TV can provide access to over 4,00,000 TV shows and movies and supports apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others.

Price and Availability

The Chromecast with Google TV streaming device comes with a price of Rs 6,399 and is now available to buy via Flipkart. It will be soon available via retail stores too.

In addition, buyers can get a YouTube Premium trial of up to 3 months for free on the purchase of the device.