Google is working to add a new Assistant feature that lets you save different kinds of content in one place. The ‘Memory’ feature was recently spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google in an APK teardown.

Google Assistant Memory

As Google puts it, Memory is an easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place. You can save screen contents including links, objects, posters, handwritten notes, and reminders. There’s also an option to add images, videos, and more to the Memory section. In addition, the feature will show contextual suggestions based on the memory.

With Memory, you’ll be able to access them all within Assistant. Apart from this, you can neatly organize them with the help of topic labels. You can also use the search bar to search for memories. For quick access, you’ll also have the option to add a Memory shortcut to your phone’s home screen.

After you store a memory, you can access it in the Memory feed that’s accessible from the bottom navigation bar on the Assistant screen. According to the report, memories will be organized in reverse chronological order as cards. Moreover, it will show special cards when you save Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawing, Forms, Sites, Jamboard, and other Drive files. You can take a look at the Memory feature in the screenshots below:

At the time of writing this article, Google Assistant’s new Memory feature is in internal testing and is not available to everyone. We expect Google to expand the availability over the coming weeks though. When it rolls out, Memory has the potential to be a neat integration that will enhance the capabilities of the Assistant. Moreover, if you use Google Assistant regularly, you should check out and change these settings right away.