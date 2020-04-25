As the Coronavirus-led lockdown is keeping people inside their homes, many apps and services have emerged with new ways to keep them occupied using VR. Airbnb came up with their “Online Experiences” to give users personalised tours. However, if you want to explore countries and new places in VR from the comfort of your good old couch, then we recommend you to check out Google’s Arts & Culture app.

The Arts and Culture app from Google, apart from turning your photos into masterpieces, lets you discover new places and explore them virtually. Amidst the time of the ongoing global lockdown, this app can keep you engaged while educating you about various places around the world.

Now, to explore diverse places around the world, all you need to do is, first, download the app from the Play Store or the App Store and install it on your device.

After the installation, open the app and log in with your credentials. Then tap the search icon at the top right corner and type in the name of a country or a place. This will give you the general information about the particular country or the place that you searched for.

Now, it is important to note that the app does not give a virtual tour of lesser-known places of a country. It will only provide a VR experience for renowned places of a particular country.

So, from the search results, look for an icon with a yellow human figure. This icon indicates that the app gives a VR tour of that place. Tap this icon to get transported to that place virtually from your bedroom or lobby.

We tried the app to explore the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Kunst Historisches Museum in Wien, Australia and we were not at all disappointed. The app gives you a 360-degree view of the places and you can tap here and there to move around the place virtually.

So, if you have you have already watched all the cool movies from our list, you can try out this app to explore exotic places around the world and learn something new. Also, do let us know about your virtual tours in the comments below. Happy virtual journey!