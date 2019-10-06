One of the major limitations iPhone users faced ever since the inception of iPhones is the lack of dual SIM capabilities. Don’t get me wrong, the new iPhones do come with dual SIM capabilities but unfortunately, people often do not upgrade their iPhones for years and hence a majority of iPhone users are stuck with a single SIM. Well, not anymore. A company named Krimston has recently launched the “Krimston Two” Dual SIM charging case.

Yes, you read that right. Krimston’s new charging case can bring dual SIM capabilities to your old iPhone that originally lacked support for the same. You might be wondering how this would even technically work. Well, let me break it down to you. The case has a built-in Nano SIM card slot where you’re supposed to insert the secondary SIM.

By making use of the app provided by the company, users can make calls and send SMS to anyone they wish to. Do note that the call capability is limited to 3G as the case does not support VoLTE calls.

“Travelers and business persons need the flexibility to switch seamlessly between telecom service providers. I believe this technology is the deal breaker when buying an iPhone. We aim to keep it evolving to keep our customers connected at all times.”, says Fouad Fattal, CEO, and co-founder of Krimston.

As mentioned earlier, the case acts as a power bank so that you can get some extra juice when your iPhone runs low on battery power. The capacity of the battery is 2200mAh. It also brings some protection and could potentially save your handset from getting shattered to pieces during accidental drops.

In case you’re wondering if your iPhone would be compatible with this new charging case, Krimston has stated that its charging case is compatible with iPhone 6/6S, 6 Plus/6S Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. Also, there are White and Grey color variants to choose from.

You can buy Krimston 2 at Rs.9999 on Amazon. Well, the price might sound a bit high for a charging case despite the features and possibilities it unlocks. However, we do think it is better to spend Rs.9999 for this case if the only reason you’re planning to shell out a lot for a new iPhone is for enjoying that dual SIM life. Check out the charging case in the link below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.

Buy Krimston Two Dual SIM Charging Case from Amazon (Rs. 9,999)