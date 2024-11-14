Genshin Impact Pyro Traveler Release Date Leaked: Here’s When It Is Coming Out

Genshin Impact is soon entering version 5.2, which will add a map expansion to Natlan with two tribes to explore. Other than that, players will also have Ochkanatlan to explore, revealing a ton more secrets about Natlan’s lore. However, version 5.2 will only have an interlude act of the Archon quest, which means Genshin 5.3 will hit the crescendo for Natlan’s Archon quest. Mavuika has already leaked to become playable in Genshin Impact 5.3, but now we have another leak revealing that Pyro Traveler would also become available in the same version.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (In-game screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak via Flying Flame, posted on Reddit as questionable, reveals that after completing version 5.3’s Archon quests, players will directly get the C6 Pyro Traveler. Normally, every version prior to Natlan allowed the Traveler to get that region’s element by interacting with the Statue of the Seven of that region. Only in Natlan, players were unable to receive the Pyro element, which hinted that something was preventing it from happening.

I have already written a theory on the Pyro ability being sealed only for the Pyro Archon in Natlan, so you definitely check it out. While you are there, also check out our Genshin codes list to get extra Primogems before 5.2 releases.

If the leak is correct and players are going to receive a C6 Pyro Traveler after finishing the Genshin Impact 5.3 Archon quest, then it also means the bottleneck on the Pyro element in Natlan will finally be released. Also, a previous had mentioned that the Pyro Traveler would be as useful in Genshin Impact as Harmony Trailblazer (from Honkai Star Rail). This is a piece of great news as we can finally have a version of the Traveler that can be useful in actual combat.

Tell us what you think of Pyro Traveler finally getting a release in version 5.3 and what story changes would trigger such an event. We love reading your theories, so use the comment section to share your ideas.