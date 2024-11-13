Genshin Impact 5.4 Leak Reveals a New Inazuma Character is in the Works

Genshin Impact 5.2 is almost on us and we are already receiving leaks for later versions. The currently Natlan archon quest is expected to end on version 5.3, and the 5.4 version will likely take the players back to one of the previous regions for new shenanigans. A new leak hints a similar idea, revealing that the Genshin Impact 5.4 version will feature a new Inazuma character. It has been a long time since we received a new character from Inazuma, which holds some of the best characters in the game like Raiden Shogun, Yoimia and Kaedehara Kazuha.

New Inazuma Character in Genshin Impact 5.4 Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (in-game screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak posted on Reddit via Tieba and marked as Sus, reveals that a new Inazuma character is in the works for version 5.4. From previous leaks, we already knew that the 5.4 and 5.5 version characters would not be from Natlan, with Iansan assumed to be featuring in either 5.6 or 5.7. There was also a rumor of Madame Ping becoming the next in Liyue during the next Lantern Rite event.

However, the new Inazuma character is something none of us were expecting. But this also means that the Traveler will head back to Inazuma during the version 5.4. One thing to remember is that these are leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. Until we receive more information on this new character, including a name and vision, it is best to not be to attentive to it yet.

So, tell us what you think about the new Inazuma character leak for Genshin Impact 5.4 version. If you are tired of all the new characters every update and are lacking Primogems for the urgent banner pulls, simply use our Genshin Impact codes list to restock your Primogems. Also, take a look at Chasca’s build guide as she will be featuring in the upcoming 5.2 version.