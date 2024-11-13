Genshin Impact Leaks: This Character Will Soon Get a Second Story Quest and a New Skin

Genshin Impact has a wide roster of characters and each character has their own story quest. Some of the popular characters even get multiple story quests, which reveal a lot of lore about their background and future endeavors. According to a recent leak, another popular character in Genshin Impact is set to get their second story quest quite soon, including a new skin. This popular character is none other than Hu Tao, one of the strongest DPS characters in the game.

Hu Tao Will Get a Second Story Quest and New Skin, Leak Reveals

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube, Genshin Impact)

A recent leak via NGA posted on Reddit as Questionable, reveals that Hu Tao’s second story quest and a new skin is currently in the works. The first story quest of Hu Tao’s named — Papilio Charontis Chapter, which takes them phantom hunting following Hu Tao’s profession as the 77th direction of the Funeral Parlor.

If the leaks are true and Hu Tao gets her second story quest, it might be during the next Lantern Rite event, which should coincide with version 5.5. The Lantern Rite event always takes the characters back to Liyue with new and interesting shenanigans, and this time it might be phantom hunting with Hu Tao. Another interesting piece of information from the leak is that Hu Tao will be getting a new skin, which should definitely make Hu Tao mains excited.

Tell us what you think about Hu Tao possibly getting a second story quest and new skin in the comments. Also, take a look at our Chasca build guide for the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.2 banners. If you are running short on Primogems, then you can always use Genshin Impact codes to obtain a few extra Primogems.