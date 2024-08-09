Genshin Impact Natlan Leak Reveals Unexpected Fatui Harbinger Being Playable

Genshin Impact Natlan is expected to be one of the biggest story arcs in the game’s history, setting the story up for the much anticipated Snezhnaya arc. As has been the tradition with every Genshin Impact story arc, Natlan will also have interference from the Fatui Harbingers, which also means a possibility of new Fatui Harbingers becoming playable in the game. The Ignition teaser already revealed The Captain to play a big role in the Natlan story events. And now, recent leaks have revealed another unexpected Fatui Harbinger joining the fray in Natlan.

Columbina Is Expected to Join the Gacha Pool in Natlan

Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact YouTube

According to a recent leak via White, Columbina is expected to be playable in one of the Natlan versions. So far, Columbina has not been shown in any of the Natlan trailers and none of the storylines revealed up to this point has given any indication of her being in Natlan. However, the leak via White reveals that Columbina will not only be in Natlan but also become playable.

Sadly, the leak also mentions that Il Capitano won’t join the Gacha pool during the Natlan arc, which is in line with other leaks about The Captain in Genshin Impact. Il Capitano is considered to be the strongest Fatui Harbinger, so having him become playable before the Snezhnaya arc wouldn’t have made sense. This news would definitely dishearten all the Il Capitano fans, but if the rumors are true, we are at least getting Columbina as playable, and she is ranked 3rd among the Harbingers.

More Kit Leaks on Mavuika and Xbalanque

Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact YouTube

Other than the details about Columbina and Il Capitano, the leak also mentions new kit details about the two other Natlan characters — Mavuika and Xbalanque. According to the leak, Mavuika is expected to be a Sub-DPS and a big plus from Xiangling, who is one of the current meta Pyro sub-DPS. The leak also mentions Xbalanque as a support unit with the ability to buff the attack of all allies.

We have already covered the Mavuika leaks in a dedicated article, however, there is very little detail about Xbalanque, who is currently rumored to be the strongest playable character in Natlan.