Genshin Impact 5.2 Adds More Artifact Inventory Optimizations, But Still No Artifact Loadouts

Genshin Impact 5.2 Livestream has been finally announced, and with it comes the Developer Notes for version 5.2. Lately, we have been seeing quite a lot of good QoL updates from Genshin Impact, things that players have been asking for years. The 5.2 Developer Notes also announces further Artifact Inventory optimizations, including a better auto-lock feature. However, there is still no information about possible Artifact Loadouts, which is disappointing for Genshin players.

More Artifact Inventory Optimizations in Genshin Impact 5.2

Image Courtesy: Genshin Impact (Hoyolab)

The latest Dev Notes from Genshin Impact reveal an updated Auto-lock feature for the Artifact Inventory, allowing players to select the specific stats they want to be locked automatically after getting them. The new update in Genshin Impact 5.2 will allow players to add a Required Affix to the set lock plan, giving the game more context on the artifacts that need to be Auto-locked.

Other than that, Genshin Impact is also introducing an Astral Mark feature, which is basically a Favoriting feature for the Artifacts. The artifacts marked with the Astral Mark will be shown first and will be automatically locked. This is a nice way to look at your favorite Artifact pieces among the locked pieces of an Artifact.

Still No Artifact Loadout…

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse/Genshin Impact (Edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

However, it is still surprising that the Artifact Loadout feature has not been implemented yet. Players have been asking for Artifact Loadouts for years, and it doesn’t appear to be a big task on first look. With all the recent QoL updates, especially focusing on the Artifact Inventory, it is surprising that they are completely overlooking a system that the players want and will solve all the problems in one go.

The biggest wonder here is that the Loadout system is already implemented in the Team Lineups. Why a feature that is already in the game fails to be implemented for the Artifact Inventory is something that continues to evade the understanding of Genshin players. Nevertheless, the developers are at least trying to bring in good QoL updates, which should be commended. Tell us how you feel about the new Genshin Impact Artifact Inventory optimizations and the continued lack of Artifact Loadouts.