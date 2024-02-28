Genshin Impact 4.5 Will Introduce a Training Guide Feature to Help Players Build Characters

Genshin Impact 4.5 is right around the corner, with the 4.5 Livestream date and time already announced. The 4.5 version will feature a new character, Chiori, and a new banner with old characters. Other than that, HoYoverse announced today that they are also introducing a new character-building tool named Training Guide with the Genshin Impact 4.5 version.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Training Guide: New Character Builder

Character Building Optimizations Are in Progress~ "Training Guide" Now Available! | Developers Discussion 02/28/2024



Version 4.5's optimizations and adjustments revolve around improving the character building experience. Let's take a look: https://t.co/UzyDaElZSi#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/kJ6CbVsZVm— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 28, 2024

The recent Developers Discussion gave us the first look at the “Training Guide,” the new character-building helper. The Training Guide will feature the four tabs — Character Level, Weapons, Artifacts, and Character Talents.

Character Level: The Character Level tab will inform players whether leveling up the character is recommended or not, based on popular playstyle choices of other players. This tab will also show all the required Ascension Materials for leveling up the character, including their locations, which is a very useful addition.

Character Training Guide (Image Courtesy: HoYoverse)

Character Level up tab (Image Courtesy: HoYoverse)

Weapon tab (Image Courtesy: HoYoverse)

Artifact tab (Image Courtesy: HoYoverse)

Character Talent tab (Image Courtesy: HoYoverse)

Artifacts: The Artifacts tab is the same as the Weapons tab, and it suggests the commonly used Artifact Sets for each character.

How to Use Training Guide in Genshin Impact 4.5

Image Courtesy: HoYoverse

The Training Guide feature will be added to the Paimon menu, allowing players to easily access it. Simply open the Paimon menu and the Training Guide option should be available next to the Character option.

After opening the Training Guide, select the character you want to build and it should provide you with the above-mentioned information.

Is the Training Guide Accurate?

A common question players will likely ask is whether the Training Guide is accurate or not. The Dev Discussion clearly mentions that the information provided in the Training Guide should only be taken as a suggestion and not the definite way of playing the game.

In my opinion, the Training Guide is a useful feature for building old characters that already have a lot of data built up around them. So, the suggestions made on the old characters will be more accurate than the new ones. Also, I really liked the inclusion of Ascension and Talent materials in the Training Guide, as Genshin Players often need to search them online.

Share your thoughts on the Training Guide in the comment section below. We would love to know your take on this new feature.