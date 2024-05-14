Google Search AI Overviews Now Available to Everyone in the US

Google has announced that it is now making AI search overviews available to everyone in the US. This feature was previously known as SGE or Search Generative Engine. It is available on Google search for web, Android, and the iOS app. AI Overviews will make its way to other countries by the end of this year.

This feature offers AI-summarized answers that are concise and to the point. This makes it much faster for users to get to the answers they are looking for. At the Google I/O 2024, Sundar Pichai mentioned how this feature has changed the way people search on Google, and they have started asking new types of questions.

Image Courtesy: Google

AI overviews will show up in a gradient color on top of the other search results. They will be located below the search bar. As you can see in the example shown in the screenshot above.

Google also introduced multi-step reasoning, which lets you ask more complex and involved questions to Google. You can ask multiple questions in one string and Gemini will break it down and then look for keywords to curate your answers. You can ask follow-up questions to get highly personalized results in an easy-to-digest organized view.

The feature has been available since last year for a limited number of users. This list expanded earlier this year, opening it up to more users. However, to use it, users had to sign up for this feature within Google Search Labs experiments.

Google has also announced the ability to search through videos with the help of Gemini. This along with multi-step reasoning will be available later down the line. This will make searching on Google more engaging and effortless. Think about it, any random thought you have, you can type it out and Gemini will not only be able to make sense of it but also help you out with your query.

What are your thoughts about this new Google AI Overviews feature? Do you already use SGE on Google? Tell us in the comments below.