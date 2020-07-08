Gboard is the keyboard of choice for a lot of Android and iPhone users. And today, the keyboard app is adding some more emojis to make itself even better. The latest Gboard beta on Android is bringing support for some of the new emoji from Android 11. For the unaware, Android 11 brings over 100 new emojis to the operating system. However, till now there was no way to use them short of copying them from emojipedia.

With version 9.6.2.319852869 of the Gboard beta, you will be able to spot these new emojis in the keyboard. To do this, you can just head over to the emoji bar of the keyboard and scroll around to find the new emoji. Unfortunately, as of now, you can’t search for these emojis the way you can search for all other emojis in Gboard. However, that’s something that will definitely change before the stable version of Gboard gets support for these new emojis.

Android 11’s new emojis include the likes of Mrs. Claus, black cat, bubble tea, and more. However, since they are Android 11 emojis, you can currently only send them to people who are also running Android 11. That makes the list considerably shorter for most of us, but it’s still a good way to check out the new emojis for yourself. As for people like me, who are using iPhones, we will just have to wait till Apple starts supporting the new emoji in order to get on the bandwagon with the Android 11 folks.