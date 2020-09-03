Samsung has today announced an upgraded version of its Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1. The refresh primarily brings Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger lake chip and 5G connectivity to the laptop.

The Galaxy Book Flex 5G is one of the first laptops to meet the standards of Intel’s Evo platform. Devices part of the Intel Evo platform will offer at least 9 hours of battery life, instant wake, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung has used a 13.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) touch screen panel on the Galaxy Book Flex 5G. It comes in 11th-gen Intel Core i5 & i7 models and features Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The new Galaxy Book Flex supports Wi-Fi 6, LTE, and sub-6 GHz 5G. You get up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB NVMe SSD with this one. And yeah, it comes with a built-in S Pen for quick note-taking and drawing.

In terms of optics, Samsung has packed a 13MP world-facing camera. Samsung says this is the first time the company is adding such a camera to its laptop lineup. There is a separate 720p HD camera for all your video calling needs as well.

As far as the ports are concerned, you get a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro SD slot, and SIM slot. Samsung has also packed a fingerprint scanner for additional security.

The 69.7Wh battery on the Galaxy Book Flex 5G will last at least 9 hours and will come with fast charging capabilities that will offer over 4 hours of battery life in a 30-minute charge.

Samsung has not announced the pricing and availability of the new Galaxy Book Flex 5G just yet. However, we expect the company to reveal more details in the coming weeks.