In line with recent rumors, Samsung has today taken the wraps off two new mid-range phones – the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. And as you can probably tell, the key highlight of today’s announcement will have to be 5G support at affordable prices. Both the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G feature the company’s own 5G-integrated chipset, multi-camera setups, and fast charging support.

Galaxy A51 5G

Starting off with the design, Galaxy A51 5G features the same dual-tone design as the Galaxy A91 5G from last year. You will find a rectangular quad-camera system on the rear and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A51 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2400 x 1080p resolution. The punch-hole at the center houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Under the hood, Galaxy A51 5G is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 980 chipset (octa-core, 2x 2.2GHz + 6x 1.8GHz) with an integrated 5G modem. It’s coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot). The device runs Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The quad-camera setup on the rear includes a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, along with a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. This device also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery pack and 15W adaptive fast charging.

Galaxy A51 5G will be available in three attractive color variants, namely Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White, and Prism Cube Pink.

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71 5G features the exact same design and internals as Galaxy A51 5G but with minor differences in the camera and charging department. You get a bigger 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel on this smartphone. The center punch-hole and 32MP selfie camera remain the same.

The 48MP primary lens aboard the Galaxy A51 5G is swapped out for a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. The rest of the three cameras are the same as the aforementioned. This device also includes a 4,500mAh battery but with faster 25W charging speeds, which is great news.

The Galaxy A71 5G will be available in three attractive color variants, namely Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Silver, and Prism Cube Blue.

Price and Availability

Galaxy A51 5G has been priced starting at $500 (around Rs. 38,000) whereas Galaxy A71 5G has been priced starting at $600 (around Rs. 45,600). Both of these devices will go on sale in the US sometime in summer later this year. There’s currently no word on whether Samsung will bring these 5G phones to India.

Alongside these two 5G phones, Samsung today also launched four new mid-range 4G phones under the Galaxy-A portfolio in the US. It is the Galaxy A01, A11, A21, and the standard Galaxy A51. The latter first launched in India in January earlier this year and you can check out its complete specs right here.