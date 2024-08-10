Frozen 3 Confirms 2027 Release Window with Spectacular Concept Art

D23 not only disclosed the 2027 release window for Frozen 3 but also overwhelmed the fandom by announcing Frozen 4.

The D23 event has been quite eventful (no pun intended) for the fandom. Several trailers from the popular franchises have been released for fans to witness. We have got one for Toy Story 5 and one for Mufasa: The Lion King. However, that’s not it, as we’ve got a spectacular concept art for Frozen 3 created by Britney Lee. The art features the sister-duo Anna and Elsa on horses. We can only see their backs, but that’s enough to tell us that they’ll look incredibly beautiful in the film.

Frozen 1 hit the theatres in 2013 and became an instant hit. This is because of the incredible sound score, beautiful animation, and, of course, the beautiful bond between the two sisters. Not only did the movie receive a positive response from critics and fans, but it also performed incredibly well at the box office. First concept art for ‘FROZEN 3’



In theaters in 2027. pic.twitter.com/IEfowBH9AO— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024

Generally, there’s a perception that the sequel won’t be as good as the original movie. However, that thick wall of perception was shattered into pieces when Frozen 2 even surpassed the original movie at the box office. So, it’s evident fans are expecting the third film to do the same.

Frozen 3 was announced back in 2023. The creators initially planned to release the film in 2026, but for several reasons, the film was pushed back to 2027. Since the movie is almost 3 years away, it’s too soon for the studio to release a full-fledged trailer. That’s why the studio only released the artwork at the D23 event. Besides the artwork for Frozen 3, what’s exciting is that Frozen 4 was also announced at the event by Jeniffer Lee.

If we follow the studio’s usual pattern, we can expect a full trailer and an exact release date for Frozen 3 to get released in 2026.