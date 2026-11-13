Fortnite Leak Reveals Scott Pilgrim Collab Coming Soon

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season is already crammed with collabs, and based on recent leaks, there might be one more coming our way. According to a new leak, which was uncovered during the downtime for Fortnite update 43.10, a collab with Scott Pilgrim is reportedly coming soon. Encrypted cosmetics found in the game files, match the description of Scott and Ramona.

Leaks Reveal Scott Pilgrim Vs. Fortnite Collab Could Be Coming Soon

On November 12, 2026, veteran leaker HYPEX posted on X, sharing details about an encrypted file that was found during the recent Fortnite downtime. While there’s nothing unusual about the file, the cosmetics within share similarities with Scott Pilgrim; not the film, but the Netflix adaptation called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. It seems a Fortnite Scott Pilgrim collab is imminent.

After digging through the files once Fortnite downtime ended, two skins were found: One male and one female. Based on Fortnite leaks, the male skin comes with a bass, which is something Scott often plays. The emote that’s encrypted has a sword texture with hearts, similar to the Power of Love Sword.

To top things off, the skin has comic and anime shading, which is the ongoing theme for the Mini Season. Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass characters such as Jonesy and Charlotte have similar shading. Based on these findings, this is no doubt related to a Scott Pilgrim collab in Fortnite Treasure Hunters, which could arrive next week.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures/Netflix

Based on Fortnite leaks, the other skin is a female and is definitely Ramona Flowers. It has a custom lobby pose, a toggle for goggles to be put on and taken off, and a pickaxe that could be related to her Giant Hammer. Additionally, there is LEGO support, matching backblings, drums, and speedline effects. Those who’ve managed to obtain the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token will truly be getting their V-Bucks’ worth.

By the looks of things, the collab with Scott Pilgrim in Fortnite Treasure Hunters will not be limited to just skins, and just well, as the community is really excited. “You don’t know how much this means to me, man. Please let this be real. Scott & Ramona in Fortnite is my absolute dream to have in this game,” posted SonicProGaming_ on X.

As always, Epic Games has yet to comment or confirm the Scott Pilgrim collab, but we can expect to see it being fully revealed before the next Fortnite update. With Treasure Hunters being a mini-season, players won’t have to wait too long to play as Scott or Ramona in a Battle Royale or Fortnite Zero Build match.