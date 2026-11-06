Fortnite Releases Free A$AP Rocky Manga, Teases What’s Inside the Pirate Chest

Fortnite is expanding its latest Treasure Hunters season beyond the Battle Royale island. Epic Games has released a free prequel one-shot manga called The Rise of Rocky Rugahand on November 6, 2026, created in collaboration with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The story teases a possible clue about what’s hidden inside the giant locked One Piece pirate chest on the game’s current map.

Fortnite’s A$AP Rocky Manga Reveals His Backstory, Teases Pirate Chest Mystery

Players can read the complete manga for free through Fortnite’s official website, without purchasing anything or completing any challenges. Set before the events of the current Treasure Hunters mini-season, the manga follows Rocky Rugahand, a pirate captain who commands a battleship alongside his crew, the Shirtheads.

It reveals that Rocky once possessed a powerful gun called the Rugahand, which was fused to his hand. However, the weapon was stolen, leaving him with a robotic gauntlet in its place.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Rocky is now searching for a key to a treasure chest, believing it will help him recover his lost Rugahand. Then he encounters Charlotte, a swordswoman who is also searching for the chest for her own reasons. The two initially fight but eventually agree to work together to find the treasure.

This also explains why Charlotte can currently be found near Rocky’s battleship in Fortnite’s Treasure Hunters mini-season, which launched on November 1. More importantly, the manga could be teasing the contents of the giant locked pirate chest at The Chest POI on Crossbones Isle, which first appeared during the previous Fortnite Override season.

Although the chest remains locked and cannot be opened in the current season, the manga’s revelation about Rocky’s missing weapon and Charlotte’s cursed sword suggests that there could be more than one treasure inside. It is also possible that the chest holds a special weapon or somehow grants the weapon the seeker is searching for, even the Pirate Shop Token.

Epic Games has not officially confirmed what the chest contains or whether it is directly connected to Rocky’s quest. However, the manga does offer some interesting clues about the ongoing Treasure Hunters storyline.

For now, players can explore and find all the Treasure Chests in Fortnite and read the free manga while waiting to see what secrets the giant pirate chest holds.