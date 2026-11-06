Home > News > Fortnite Releases Free A$AP Rocky Manga, Teases What’s Inside the Pirate Chest

Fortnite Releases Free A$AP Rocky Manga, Teases What’s Inside the Pirate Chest

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Cover of A$AP Rocky's prequel one-shot manga
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Fortnite released The Rise of Rocky Rugahand, a free prequel manga created with A$AP Rocky.
  • The manga reveals Rocky's missing Rugahand weapon and how he teamed up with Charlotte.
  • The story teases a possible connection to the giant locked pirate chest on Fortnite's current map.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Fortnite is expanding its latest Treasure Hunters season beyond the Battle Royale island. Epic Games has released a free prequel one-shot manga called The Rise of Rocky Rugahand on November 6, 2026, created in collaboration with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The story teases a possible clue about what’s hidden inside the giant locked One Piece pirate chest on the game’s current map.

Fortnite’s A$AP Rocky Manga Reveals His Backstory, Teases Pirate Chest Mystery

Players can read the complete manga for free through Fortnite’s official website, without purchasing anything or completing any challenges. Set before the events of the current Treasure Hunters mini-season, the manga follows Rocky Rugahand, a pirate captain who commands a battleship alongside his crew, the Shirtheads.

It reveals that Rocky once possessed a powerful gun called the Rugahand, which was fused to his hand. However, the weapon was stolen, leaving him with a robotic gauntlet in its place.

A$AP Rocky's Manga panel showing Rocky's Crew
Image Credit: Epic Games

Rocky is now searching for a key to a treasure chest, believing it will help him recover his lost Rugahand. Then he encounters Charlotte, a swordswoman who is also searching for the chest for her own reasons. The two initially fight but eventually agree to work together to find the treasure.

This also explains why Charlotte can currently be found near Rocky’s battleship in Fortnite’s Treasure Hunters mini-season, which launched on November 1. More importantly, the manga could be teasing the contents of the giant locked pirate chest at The Chest POI on Crossbones Isle, which first appeared during the previous Fortnite Override season.

Although the chest remains locked and cannot be opened in the current season, the manga’s revelation about Rocky’s missing weapon and Charlotte’s cursed sword suggests that there could be more than one treasure inside. It is also possible that the chest holds a special weapon or somehow grants the weapon the seeker is searching for, even the Pirate Shop Token.

Epic Games has not officially confirmed what the chest contains or whether it is directly connected to Rocky’s quest. However, the manga does offer some interesting clues about the ongoing Treasure Hunters storyline.

For now, players can explore and find all the Treasure Chests in Fortnite and read the free manga while waiting to see what secrets the giant pirate chest holds.

Related Articles
When Is the Treasure Hour in Fortnite? Pirate Shop Token Event Date
Matthew Wilkins Nov 4, 2026
Is There a Compass in Fortnite to Get Pirate Shop Token? Answered
Matthew Wilkins Nov 4, 2026
How to Check Number of Chests Opened in Fortnite
Matthew Wilkins Nov 3, 2026
Best Methods to Get a Pirate Shop Access Token in Fortnite
Rishabh Sabarwal Nov 3, 2026
#Tags
Fortnite
Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    “Piracy Is a Fact of Life,” Says Take-Two CEO as GTA 6 Nears Launch
    “Piracy Is a Fact of Life,” Says Take-Two CEO as GTA 6 Nears Launch
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Road Rash Returns After 30 Years as EA Brings Back Classic PC Games on Steam and GOG
    Road Rash Returns After 30 Years as EA Brings Back Classic PC Games on Steam and GOG
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    "It's Just a Story Game": Ludwig Thinks GTA 6 Could Disappoint Players at Launch
    "It's Just a Story Game": Ludwig Thinks GTA 6 Could Disappoint Players at Launch
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Fan Takes to the Skies to Create Incredible Tribute Ahead of November 19 Launch
    GTA 6 Fan Takes to the Skies to Create Incredible Tribute Ahead of November 19 Launch
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Gets Its Long-Awaited New Game+ Mode After 6 Years
    Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Gets Its Long-Awaited New Game+ Mode After 6 Years
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    GTA 6 Players Are Getting a Massive 2Gbps Free Internet Upgrade Ahead of Preloads
    GTA 6 Players Are Getting a Massive 2Gbps Free Internet Upgrade Ahead of Preloads
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Walmart’s GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus Is Packed With Goodies, but There’s One Thing Missing
    Walmart’s GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus Is Packed With Goodies, but There’s One Thing Missing
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary