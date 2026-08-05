Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 ‘Override’ Announced, Gaming Theme Confirmed

Epic has finally revealed the first look at Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, which is officially titled ‘Override.’ The announcement not only gives us a first look at the logo for the next season, but also confirms the rumored Fortnite Gaming Legends theme that has been speculated for a while now.

In a brand new X post by Fortnite, Epic revealed the official logo artwork and release date for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override, which releases on August 20, 2026. The logo features pixelated graphics with technical glitch effects, which all but confirms a video game theme and that players will see iconic gaming characters make their debut in the upcoming season.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

Alongside the logo reveal, Epic also attached the subtitle “Break the rules. Change the game.” for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. This confirms the much-rumored gaming-themed season and gameplay mechanics that will soon be added to the game, with Epic possibly even adding new Fortnite Sprites to fit with the theme.

The logo for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, unfortunately, does not give fans any hints towards the lore of the upcoming season. With Geno being back in the storyline and the next Fortnite live event already slated for August 15, players can expect the new season to pack a punch when it goes live.

As per previous rumors, the new Fortnite Override season is slated to bring crossovers like Pac-Man, Joker from Persona 5, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic, and many more such characters as cosmetic outfits to either the Item Shop or Battle Pass.

Now, all players can do is sit and wait as Epic releases more teasers for Chapter 7 Season 4 as Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 nears its end.

Are you excited for the release of Fortnite Override season? Let us know in the comments what you expect from the next Fortnite Battle Royale season.