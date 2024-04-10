Fortnite Brings Back Coachella Event for 2024

In its almost seven-year journey, Fortnite has hosted many events and collaborated with many forms of pop culture. After starting in 2022, Fortnite is bringing back the Coachella event collaboration for 2024. According to the Fortnite official news, the event starts on April 11 at 8 PM ET. Here is all the content you will find during the Fortnite Coachella event.

Coachella Cosmetics in Fortnite Shop

Coachella’s iconic astronaut, Horizon and Cosma Outfits, will appear in the Fortnite shop starting the first weekend of Coachella (April 11 at 8 PM ET). The outfits will also have their LEGO Fortnite versions. Horizon and Cosma cosmetics stay in the shop till April 20 at 8 PM ET. Along with the costumes, you will also find three more items in the shop, including:

Interstellar Butterfly Back Bling

Coachella Pulse Pickaxe!

Soft Synth Wrap

The J Balvin Coachella Bundle in Fortnite

Along with the cosmic additions, the megastar J Balvin returns to Fortnite in a fiery new incarnation. To celebrate J Balvin’s performance at Coachella, Fortnite will have a cosmetic bundle in the Fortnite shop. The J Balvin Coachella cosmetic will be the Inferno Skeleton Balvin Outfit.

It will appear on the Fortnite shop on the second weekend of Coachella: April 18 at 8 PM ET. Along with it, Zappy-Go-Backy Back Bling and Mi Gente Jam Track will also be in the bundle. You can buy the outfit or the bling separately. The outfit will have a LEGO version, and the bundle will stay in the shop till 8 PM ET on April 22.

New Stage, Instruments, Emotes, and Jam Tracks

The event will also see a new main stage. Fortnite Festival’s Jam Stage will have Coachella’s iconic Le Grande Wheel, Spectra Tower, and more. A Coachella-themed video screen will also be added to the main stage.

Mirage Glimmer Guitar and Festival Keys Keytar also join the Fortnite shop from April 11 at 8 PM ET to 8 PM ET on April 20. This will get the glamor and glitters going. The pairing with Horizon and Cosma is about to go sparkles!

Rebellious Emote

Sonic Surfer Emote

Coachella 2024 performers Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter also join Fortnite with their performances through the new emotes. The Rebellious Emote features Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red,” and the Sonic Surfer Emote features Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather.” The emotes will go live in the shop on April 11 at 8 PM ET and stay until April 20.

Apart from the emotes, all artists performing at Coachella will also be available in the Festival Main Stage’s featured rotation. The Coachella 2024 Jam Tracks will be in the shop and will feature:

Bleachers – I Wanna Get Better

Blur – Song 2

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

Lil Uzi Vert ft. Oh Wonder – The Way Life Goes

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2

Sublime – What I Got

Taking Back Sunday – MakeDamnSure

YouTube content creators will also be able to host these songs in their VOD and monetize them. According to Fortnite, no takedown notifications for using these Jam Tracks will be available. If you are not in the SAC or Support A Creator program, you cannot monetize your content from these Jam Tracks.

These are all the things coming in the Fortnite Coachella Collab event 2024.