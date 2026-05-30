Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass: Remixed Doctor Slone, New John Wick Skin, and More

Players are already buzzing with excitement as Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 inches closer. After a codename leak and the live event reveal, Epic Games has also revealed the first look at the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass. The pass will bring a variety of skins to the game, including a few returning faces that could have huge implications for the storyline. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Battle Pass.

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass, also called the Runners Battle Pass, will release on June 6, 2026, with the brand new Runners season and will cost 800 V-Bucks (roughly $8.99) when it releases. This maintains Epic’s revamped pricing model that was revealed earlier this year. Alternatively, players can unlock the Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass by subscribing to Fortnite Crew for $11.99/month.

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is currently set to launch on June 5, 2026, right after an end-of-season live event. Here is a breakdown of all of the upcoming skins featured in the Runners Battle Pass:

Armored Cerberus Skin

Image Credit: Epic Games

Starting off the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass is what seems to be an armored version of Cerberus from Chapter 5 Season 2. The character can be seen wielding a metal arm like The Winter Soldier while being equipped with a tactical look and sporting what seems to be a Dark Voyager Assault Rifle. The weapon will likely be added to the Fortnite loot pool when Chapter 7 Season 3 releases.

Ninja Hope Skin

Image Credit: Epic Games

Another unknown skin that is boasting one of the most interesting designs in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass looks like a Ninja Hope skin. The character can be seen clad in all orange and was already seen in a recent Fortnite survey, albeit with a different color scheme. The character can also be seen sporting a new katana, which could translate into another melee weapon in Chapter 7 Season 3.

John Wick Pen & Ink skin + Pitbull Sidekick

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Baba Yaga has made his return to Fortnite in Chapter 7 Season 3, with the John Wick Pen & Ink skin being confirmed as part of the roster. Much like the recent Mandalorian Pen & Ink skin, the new design for John Wick looks like it’s ripped straight out of a comic book. Additionally, the collaboration will also feature John Wick’s dog as a Fortnite Sidekick, who is illustrated in the same Pen & Ink style as John Wick.

New Doctor Slone Skin

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All the theories about Doctor Slone’s return have proven to be true, as the powerful and strategic IO member is also returning as part of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass. She can be seen with an updated look, sporting a high-tech armor that almost looks inspired by The Last Reality’s soldiers. While her return is still unexplained so far, it is likely that the Fortnite Shattered live event will explain what forced her out of exile and back on the Island.

Remixed PJ Skin

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Epic Games is bringing the summer vibe to the Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass with a remixed summer look for the PJ skin. PJ was first released all the way back in 2024 through the Fortnite Item Shop, albeit in a much more armored look. Her new look at least tells players that the summer vibes will not be forgotten during the upcoming season.

Remixed Quackling Skin + Quackling Sprite Sidekick

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Summers in Fortnite are incomplete without some form of a Duck cosmetic, and Chapter 7 Season 3 is continuing that tradition with a remixed look for the Quackling skin. Letting go of the rugged look, the skin is shown to sport a much more official look for the character, almost looking like a mob boss character. In addition to the character, Epic Games is also seemingly adding a Quackling Sprite as a Sidekick for players, allowing them to duck it all up during Runners.

Mysterious Femme Fatale Skin

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One of the biggest mysteries in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass seems to be the new femme fatale outfit. The character can be seen in a fur coat while wielding a Rapid Fire SMG, possibly hinting at the weapon’s return in the Chapter 7 Season 3 loot pool.

Mecha-Sprite Skin

Image Credit: Epic Games

Sprites seem to be a big part of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, and the Battle Pass will feature a brand new Mecha-Sprite skin to further reflect that. The skin features a Sprite controlling an armor that bears a strong resemblance to Doctor Slone’s armor and suggests a connection with the Last Reality. Furthermore, the character is seen wielding a new triple-barreled shotgun, hinting at another new weapon in the loot pool.

The Burnt Peanut Sidekick

Image Credit: Epic Games

Possibly the most controversial addition to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is the introduction of The Burnt Peanut as a Sprite Sidekick. The Sidekick boasts the exact same look as the mysterious streamer, including his baseball cap and green-screened facial features.

New Sprite Sidekicks

Image Credit: Epic Games

Apart from the Sidekicks already revealed, Epic Games is also adding other Sprite Sidekicks to the Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass. Here are all the Sprite Sidekicks we can notice in the key art:

Skully Sprite

Fishstick Sprite

Punk Sprite

Magma Sprite

It is currently unclear whether these Sprites will be purely cosmetic or also available on the Chapter 7 map for players to use as buffs.

What do you think of the skins in the Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass? Tell us in the comments below!