Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Live Event “Shattered” Promises Epic Finale

Epic Games is gearing up for the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 live event, bringing a powerful conclusion to the Ice King and Foundation conflict that has been present in this season. Now, the developers have revealed new details about the upcoming event titled “Shattered,” and it might have the potential to become one of the game’s most unique events yet.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Live Event Will Vary Based on the Side Players Chose

In an X post shared by Fortnite, the developers revealed the name and theme for the Epilogue live event that was previously teased in the Fortnite Showdown Roadmap. The event will be called “Shattered,” and while that alone opens up a lot of possibilities, Epic also revealed that your choice between Team Ice King and Team Foundation will alter how you experience the event.

June 5. Your Team Changes Your Experience. Doors Open 6:20pm ET. Fight Starts 7pm ET. pic.twitter.com/jFVYnTbj1m — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 23, 2026

This is practically unheard of for a Fortnite live event, as most season finale events feature a scripted phases that players will go through. Epic changing the live event depending on what players chose at the start of the Fortnite Showdown Rivalries could open up more opportunities for varying event content down the line.

The X post also featured a line stating “Fight starts at 7 PM ET.” This could mean that the event will see members of both factions head out into a full-on brawl while fighting for control over the Zero Point. The exact happenings of the live event are still unknown and it is unclear how the Dark Voyager factors into the “Shattered” event. However, with Epic actively promoting this major end-of-season live event, players can expect a bunch of lore and storyline revelations that could impact Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 and its overall theme.

The Shattered Fortnite live event is set to take place on June 5, 2026, at 7 PM ET. However, the playlist for the live event will open at 6:20 PM ET, allowing players to get into matches and avoid long queue times at the time of the event.

What are your theories for the Shattered live event in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2? Tell us in the comments below!