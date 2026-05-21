New Free Fortnite Reward Teases Chapter 7 Season 2 Live Event

It’s a great day to be a Fortnite lore enthusiast. With Chapter 7 Season 2 heading towards its conclusion, Epic Games is preparing players with a new login reward. What makes this reward special is that it seems to be hinting at the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 live event, featuring the Dark Voyager and his precious Zero Point shards.

Fortnite Loading Screen Reward Teases the Dark Voyager’s Role in Chapter 7 Season 2 Live Event

Players who log into Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will be granted a brand-new loading screen titled “The Shards United.” Epic usually hands out free Fortnite skins and other cosmetics during major updates. However, this small reward might prove to be more significant than most would think.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Chapter 7 Season 2 has been a blast for players, with the Fortnite Showdown event with Ice King and The Foundation. This is the conflict that most of the season has been focused on, with the Dark Voyager seemingly pulling the strings in the background. The Shards United loading screen shifts the focus back to the enigmatic villain, who will have a large presence in the next Fortnite live event.

From the art depicted, it seems like the Dark Voyager is interacting with the Zero Point in an aggressive state. Since the Zero Point is the nexus of all reality in Fortnite lore, it is clear that he is trying to harness this power. This cannot be good news for the Fortnite Chapter 7 map, especially with the description for the loading screen reading, “The Voyager’s victory is coming together.”

With the Fortnite Showdown roadmap already revealing that the live event will serve as an epilogue to Chapter 7 Season 2, it is clear that the upcoming Fortnite live event will not be small in scale. What exactly will unfold during the live event on June 5, 2026, is still unknown. However, since the Dark Voyager has spent two whole seasons gathering the Zero Point shards, he might have big plans to please The Nothing in Fortnite.

What are you expecting from the next Fortnite live event? Tell us in the comments below!