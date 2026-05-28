Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Leak Reveals New Season Theme Hinting at “Edgerunners”

With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 right around the corner, players have gotten their first hint about what the season could possibly entail. In a new leak from reputable sources, it has been revealed that the upcoming season will be called “Runners,” stirring up theories about possible collaborations with the beloved Cyberpunk anime.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Could Return to a Cyberpunk Theme

The word “Runners” was leaked in an X post by ShiinaBR, and it could lead to multiple possibilities for the theme of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. For starters, this could tie into Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the beloved Netflix show that takes place in the same universe as Cyberpunk 2077. Since the second season of the show is set to release soon, Epic could feature characters from the show in the upcoming Battle Pass.

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

Apart from that, the theme of the season could also be hinting at speedsters being involved as a whole. Another strong possibility is the Fortnite x The Boys collaboration leak finally materialising in Chapter 7 Season 3, with the word tying in with A-Train. The Boys collab has been in the works for a while now. The release of Chapter 7 Season 3 could be the perfect time to introduce Homelander and his team of evil supes to the Battle Royale island.

If the theory about speedsters being the focus turns out to be true, then players can expect speedsters from other universes to make an appearance, too. One of these could even be the long-awaited Fortnite x Sonic collaboration, which could bring the blue Hedgehog to the game as a Fortnite Sidekick.

While it is fun to theorize, remember that these are just theories, and the word “Runners” could be hinting at something completely unrelated to everything listed in this article. It will be interesting to see how this theme ties into not just Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 but also the upcoming Shattered live event on June 5, 2026.

What are your theories on what the “Runners” could mean? Tell us in the comments below!