Fortnite Community Day Rewards Revealed with Free Victory Umbrella

As Chapter 7 Season 2 races towards its end, Epic Games is organising a unique event in the form of Fortnite Community Day. This unique event will not only feature exclusive gameplay changes voted on by players, but also a range of free Fortnite Community Day rewards that they can claim. The list of rewards even includes cosmetics that have been in the game files for years.

Fortnite Community Day Will Grant Players the Silver Surfer Wrap and New Umbrellas

In an X post shared by Fortnite itself, the developers revealed the long-awaited list of rewards tied to the upcoming Fortnite Community Day event. The list of rewards includes:

Community ‘Brella + Community ‘Brella Style

Silver Surfer Wrap

New Workplace Foundation Style (exclusive to Battle Pass owners)

We're closing out Chapter 7 Season 2 with our first Community Day, and you're invited ❤️ log in on May 30 for:



🌂 Community 'Brella + Community 'Brella Style

✨ Silver Surfer Wrap

🦾 Battle Pass holders also claim the Workplace Foundation Style pic.twitter.com/R6WwNIvz18 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 22, 2026

It looks like Epic is going all-in on the umbrella madness in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. As if the recent Rivalry Mastery Umbrellas weren’t enough, Epic will be giving out an exclusive umbrella on Fortnite Community Day. Additionally, the umbrella will come with an extra style for some added flair.

Apart from the umbrellas, Fortnite Community Day will also be a great day for Marvel fans, as Epic will finally be releasing the Silver Surfer wrap called “Reflector.” This wrap was originally added to the game all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 4, and has been a highly demanded cosmetic since. Now, the developers are finally releasing it for players, that too for free.

Finally, for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass owners, Epic will be giving out a hilarious Workplace Foundation style on Community Day. This style features the leader of the Seven wearing a tie, something that fits surprisingly well with his otherwise futuristic armor.

All of these rewards will be available to claim when Fortnite Community Day goes live on May 30, 2026. Epic has hinted that this is only the first of many Community Days, which means the developers could bring more rewards, possibly some free Fortnite skins, down the line.

Are you excited about claiming all of these freebies on Fortnite Community Day? Tell us in the comments below!