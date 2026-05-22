Fortnite Chapter 8 Leak Reveals Massive New Dynamic Lobby UI

It looks like Epic Games is looking to make some massive improvements to the Fortnite lobby UI later this year. In a new leak, it has been revealed that Epic is working on a dynamic “Universes” lobby that could bring a complete overhaul of the current Lobby UI.

Fortnite Chapter 8 Lobby UI Might Group Whole Franchises Together in a Single Universe

According to a leak shared by HYPEX, Epic is currently developing a new lobby layout codenamed “Evo.” This new UI will seemingly feature the Fortnite x Star Wars Universe as an option for players to choose. While it isn’t exactly clear what this could mean, there’s a chance that Epic designs the new UI to group similarly themed maps and experiences under one label. This would allow players to look for their desired games based in different universes with ease.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

The leak also revealed that this new lobby Fortnite UI will be interactive. This could mean many things, but the most likely outcome is that Epic is finally releasing the lobby UI concept that was leaked way back when. This UI concept features an immersive look for the game, utilizing the Zero Point aesthetic to make game modes like Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and even Fortnite Save the World feel connected.

Image Credit: Epic Games

This new leaked Fortnite lobby UI is expected to be released with v43.00. While this would line up with the Fortnite 2026 roadmap, it remains unclear whether this update will bring about Chapter 7 Season 4 or a new Mini Season. What is known is that the new UI will be front and center in this update, giving players a brand new way to navigate the plethora of game modes available.

While all of this is definitely exciting, all the information is currently based on leaks. This means we don’t have any confirmation about this feature arriving in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 or beyond, and Epic could change its plans regarding this new Lobby UI, possibly shifting its introduction to Chapter 8.

Are you excited about a new lobby UI overhauling how you select game modes? Tell us in the comments below!