Masters of the Universe Trailer Is a Trip Down Memory Lane for the 90’s Kids

For a lot of youngsters or teenagers today, their first hero could be a character from Marvel or DC. However, for a lot of us who are in our late 20’s or 30’s, the first hero whose action figure or poster stood with pride in our rooms was He-Man. This animated series shaped a lot of us into superhero fans, and now, He-Man is coming back to our screens in live action with the Masters of the Universe movie, whose first trailer has just been released. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at everything we got to see in the latest clip.

Masters of the Universe Trailer Released

The trailer shows an expansive world with He-Man in pursuit of his sword. Once he finds the sword, he travels back in time to fight the enemies. While we did not see Orko or Evil Lynn in the trailer yet, I am sure they will have a huge role to play in the movie. The 02 minutes 29 seconds clip is definitely a trip down memory lane, especially if you are a 90s kid. The Masters of the Universe trailer also shows some not-so-good CGI work, but I will reserve my opinion until I watch it in the theatre on June 5, 2026.

Who Plays He-Man in the Masters of the Universe Movie?

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios (via YouTube/Amazon MGM Studios, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

While the iconic animated version of He-Man was voiced by John Erwin, and then followed by multiple other extremely talented voice actors, The live action version of He-Man in the Masters of the Universe movie will be played by Nicholas Galitzine. If you are unfamiliar with the actor, he has had appearances in movies like The Idea of You, Red, White, and Royal Blue, and Purple Hearts. If this movie turns out to be good, it could be the actor’s breakout role. So, let’s hope for the best.