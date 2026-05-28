Fortnite May 28 Hotfix Brings Massive Balance Changes for Chapter 7 Season 2 Finale

Epic Games has released a surprise Fortnite May 28 hotfix ahead of the highly anticipated Chapter 7 Season 2 live event. The changes added with the hotfix drastically shift the weapon meta for the final stretch of the season, making sure the battlefield is balanced before the season ends on June 5, 2026.

All Balance Changes in the Fortnite May 28 Hotfix

The May 28 hotfix was launched with the 40.41 update for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, which served as a bug-fix update while also adding files for the Shattered live event. That said, here is a breakdown of all of the changes added with the hotfix:

Exotic Recon Bow: Projectile hitbox increased, making long-range shots significantly easier to land.

Projectile hitbox increased, making long-range shots significantly easier to land. Pulse Pistols: Retain more damage at range and feature a slightly faster reload time.

Retain more damage at range and feature a slightly faster reload time. Overdrive Pulse Rifle: Clip size slightly reduced to reward more deliberate aiming.

Clip size slightly reduced to reward more deliberate aiming. Twin Mag SMG: Clip size slightly increased for sustained close-quarters pressure.

Clip size slightly increased for sustained close-quarters pressure. Hammer Revolver: Base damage slightly increased to pack a heavier punch.

Base damage slightly increased to pack a heavier punch. Assault Rifle: Headshot multiplier reduced, giving players more time to react and build when ambushed.

Headshot multiplier reduced, giving players more time to react and build when ambushed. Finger Guns: Damage slightly reduced to balance them against standard sidearms.

We've made some balance adjustments to weapons in Battle Royale, take a look at what's changed below:



🏹 Exotic Recon Bow projectile hitbox has been increased, making shots easier to land

🎯 Pulse Pistols retain more of their damage at range and reload a bit faster

🔻 Overdrive… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 28, 2026

The major changes in the May 28 hotfix affect the Fortnite Overwatch Pulse Pistols, which have been the source of many movement glitches recently. Additionally, two Fortnite Exotics, the Recon Bow and the Overdrive Pulse Rifle, have also been buffed and nerfed respectively.

One of the more interesting changes comes in the form of the Fortnite Finger Guns, which have been slightly nerfed in terms of damage. This weapon, originally added with the April Fools update, is set to make a return on Fortnite Community Day, explaining the surprise changes Epic has made to it.

As the end of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 approaches and players prepare for the next live event, it will be interesting to see how these changes factor into the final showdown between Ice King and The Foundation.

What do you think about the new balance changes? Tell us in the comments below!