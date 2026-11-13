Fortnite Captain X Identity Reveal Officially Set for December 5 Live Event

Captain X is the main antagonist of the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season, operating behind the scenes while keeping his identity hidden. Fans have theorized about who he might be, since he’s also included in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass, but thanks to the 2026 Streamer Awards, we know that he will be unmasked during the December 5 Fortnite Live Event.

In the sixth annual Streamer Awards on November 13, 2026, Fortnite’s Captain X made a surprise appearance, passing a napkin to popular streamer QTCinderella. The napkin said, “Find out on December 5,” confirming that Epic will unmask him during the Chapter Finale Live Event.

Image Credit: YouTube/Streamer Awards

Battle Pass holders will also get access to Captain X on November 21, two weeks before he reveals his identity during the Fortnite Live Event. On the same day, Epic has confirmed that Fortnite OG will end with a dramatic conclusion, and the mode will return in late 2027.

Fortnite players have linked Captain X to past antagonists like Geno, Montague, and Midas because of their similar black-and-gold outfits. Others believe Epic could reveal a major celebrity, much like Dwayne Johnson’s role as The Foundation.

Some fans believe Captain X is actually The Rock using a voice changer, pointing to the character’s in-game story dialogue. Others suspect MrBeast for two reasons: Captain X orchestrates Fortnite’s Treasure Hunters event, much like the challenges featured in his YouTube videos.

The second reason is the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Pirate Token. Mr. Beast often gives out expensive prizes, including money, and the Pirate Shop in Fortnite gives players the entire Item Shop for free for the next 14 days. Given these clues, MrBeast could very well be the person behind Captain X.

However, we won’t know for sure until Fortnite debuts Captain X’s identity during the December 5 Live Event, which will also conclude the Fortnite Treasure Hunters mini-season and bring forth Chapter 8. That said, who do you think Captain X is in Fortnite Treasure Hunters? Tell us in the comments section below.