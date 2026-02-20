Clair Obscur’s Ben Starr Joins Fortnite as The Visitor in New Update

Epic Games is going all out for developing the lore in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, with the return of the Seven slowly being developed in the game’s story. The Visitor is arguably one of the most important characters for the game’s storyline, with the character being a catalyst for the very first Fortnite live event, the Rocket Launch.

However, after staying silent for nearly eight years, the Visitor has finally found his voice in Ben Starr of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and Final Fantasy XVI fame. This comes after the recent 39.50 update, which confirmed the enigmatic Visitor’s return to the Battle Royale island.

The Visitor Finds His Voice in Ben Starr, Completing The Seven Before Their Epic Showdown

The casting announcement for The Visitor was presented by Ben Starr himself after the , with the voice actor taking to X to exclaim, “I’m joining Fortnite as The Visitor. I’m so excited to bring back this iconic member of The Seven. I imagine I’ll be very normal about it.”

Image Credit: X / Ben Starr

Following in the footsteps of Hollywood heavyweights like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as The Foundation and Brie Larson as The Paradigm, Ben Starr is set to voice The Visitor for the foreseeable future, something that storyline fans will undoubtedly be happy about. However, this new casting announcement comes with a small twist that might go unnoticed by some.

The version of The Visitor being voiced by Ben Starr is officially designated as The Visitor (Reality Unknown), who was first seen back in Fortnite OG Season 4. This version of the character comes from a separate reality to assist this reality’s version of The Seven in their fight against the Dark Voyager. While some may be disappointed by the fact that this Visitor is not the one we are familiar with, it allows Epic to bring back a fan-favorite character while offering a fresh, voiced version that doesn’t conflict with the original lore.

As the Fortnite Love and Legends roadmap continues to unfold, players can expect to hear Ben Starr’s The Visitor interact with the Loopers and the other members of The Seven as they prepare to take the fight to the Dark Voyager in an epic showdown.

Are you excited about The Visitor finally having a voice actor attached to him? Or did you prefer him as a silent protagonist? Tell us in the comments below!