Fortnite 41.20 Update Early Patch Notes: DC Hot Bat Summer Event, New Sprites, and More

Epic Games is back from its summer break, and the developers are now preparing to deploy the Fortnite 41.20 update. This will be the second major update in Chapter 7 Season 3 and will introduce a variety of content, including new crossovers, Sprites, and much more. If you want a detailed breakdown of what you can expect from the new update, we have compiled the detailed early patch notes right here.

The Fortnite 41.20 update will go live after a scheduled downtime on July 16, 2026, at 4 AM ET. Epic Games will shut down matchmaking and other Fortnite services 30 minutes before downtime begins.

The servers are expected to be down for at least 2-3 hours, which means the game should be up and running around 7 AM ET.

Fortnite 41.20 Full Early Patch Notes

DC Hot Bat Summer Event

Image Credit: Epic Games

The biggest addition in the 41.20 update is the Fortnite DC Hot Bat Summer event, which will mark Epic’s annual summer-themed event in Chapter 7 Season 3. The Hot Bat Summer event will bring a ton of new content, including a new Batman Sprite and the following skins:

Summer Batman

Summer Harley Quinn

Summer Catwoman

Summer Poison Ivy

Apart from the skins, Epic will also be adding other DC-themed cosmetics to Fortnite with the Hot Summer event. This includes an Ace the Bat Hound Fortnite Sidekick and a dune buggy-inspired Batmobile Car Body.

All of these cosmetics are expected to be released in the Fortnite Item Shop soon after the 41.20 update goes live.

New Sprites

Image Credit: Epic Games

Epic will also be adding a new set of Fortnite Sprites with the 41.20 update. Among these are the previously mentioned Batman Sprite and the Air Sprite. At this time, the Batman Sprite’s abilities are unknown, and it is likely to help players with movement or detecting enemies. The Air Sprite, on the other hand, will increase your sprinting speed and jump height when you have it equipped during a Fortnite match.

While it is not confirmed by Epic, the update could also bring the leaked Seven Sprite, as its Galaxy Sprite variant can be seen in the promotional image used by Fortnite. The Seven Sprite, once enabled, will allow you and your teammates to see enemy foot trails during a match, making it extremely useful for tracking down players.

Returning Item: Bat-Grappler

Image Credit: Epic Games

In the new key art revealed for the Fortnite DC Hot Summer event, we can see the Bat Grappler, essentially confirming its return to the Fortnite loot pool in the 41.20 update. The Bat-Grappler was a Mythic item introduced all the way back in Chapter 1 Season X. This item functions similarly to a normal Grappler, only with an added glider redeploy mechanic for traversal.

In addition to the Bat-Grappler, players might also see the return of the Batarang throwable item with the new update. However, this has not been confirmed by Epic Games yet.

Fortnite x David Beckham

David Beckham x Fortnite



"Working on my new @fortnite character… available very soon 🎮⏳" pic.twitter.com/poRiPQZkKz — FireMonkey (@FireMonkey) July 14, 2026

It looks like Epic is celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup final in its own way, as a Fortnite David Beckham collab is set to be added to the game with the 41.20 update. The collab will feature two unique skins for the football superstar, with one resembling his look on the field with his iconic number 7 jersey. The other skin will be drastically different, featuring David Beckham in a suit inspired by his Inter Miami club.

At the time of writing, Epic has not given a concrete release date for the David Beckham collab. While leakers suggest that the skin will arrive next week, we speculate that it will be released this Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 8 PM ET.

New SpongeBob and Ice Spice Cosmetics

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

Epic has also revealed that it will be adding new Fortnite cosmetics related to ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ with the 41.20 update. This will include an Ice Spice Icon emote inspired by her song ‘Big Guy,’ which features in the new SpongeBob movie.

Apart from this, Epic could also add Patrick Starr as a Sidekick with the update to join the SpongeBob Sidekick in the game’s cosmetic library. However, this is only speculation as of now.

Fortnite x The Odyssey

Image Credit: Epic Games

Christopher Nolan’s cinematic epic ‘The Odyssey’ is making its way to the Battle Royale island with the Fortnite 41.20 update. Epic Games will be adding a new skin based on Matt Damon’s Odysseus to the Item Shop soon. The skin will come bundled alongside other cosmetics, like a pickaxe, a back bling, and even a loading screen. On top of this, Epic will be organising an Odyssey Cup on July 15, 2026, which will allow players to get the Odysseus skin without spending any V-Bucks.

Shiny Hours Sprite Event

Epic is keeping the train of Fortnite Sprite events going with the 41.20 update, as the developers have also announced the new Shiny Hours event. The event will take place on July 18, 2026, at 2 PM ET and 9 PM ET. While the exact parameters for the event are still unknown, players can expect boosted spawn rates for Special Sprite variants during the event.

So, if there are any unique Sprites that are missing from your Fortnite Sprite checklist, make sure to have your Portable Extractors ready when jumping into the Shiny Hours event.

New Weekly and Story Quests

Much like all other updates, the 41.20 patch will also introduce a new set of quests for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. These quests will not only grant them a ton of XP for the Runners Battle Pass but also give them an idea of where the storyline is heading in the current season.

We will update this article as more information about the 41.20 update is revealed.

What are you most excited for in the Fortnite 41.20 update? Tell us in the comments below!