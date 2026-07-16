Fortnite Sprites Take Over Kai Cenat’s Streamer University and Students Are on the Hunt

In a surprise not many saw coming, Kai Cenat’s Streamer University has just revealed a massive collab with Fortnite. The collab comes in the form of a challenge involving students at the Streamer University going on the hunt for Fortnite Sprites around the campus. This isn’t just a random wild goose chase, as winning streamers will get a chance at a brand deal and a custom in-game cosmetic.

Fortnite Sprites x Streamer University Collab Gives Students a Chance at Custom In-Game Cosmetics

In a recent Twitch livestream by Kai Cenat, it was revealed that his 2026 batch of the Streamer University will be organising a Fortnite Sprite hunt around the campus. This will include a total of 31 Sprites hidden all across the Streamer University campus. The livestream detailed the rules for the tournament, which include:

All actions related to the Fortnite Sprite Hunt must happen on stream.

Students are not allowed to search for Sprites after curfew.

Students must not damage or harm people, property, or the Sprites during the hunt.

Students are only allowed one Zero Point Sprite by the closing ceremonies.

Players are allowed to trade, barter, steal, or give away Sprites, but they have to do it before the closing ceremonies.

Students must bring one Zero Point Sprite and one of any variant of the Air, Striker, Grim, or Dream Sprite to win.

Image Credit: Twitch / KaiCenat

The competition will end with a total of three winners. The students who manage to hit all the criteria during the Sprite Hunt will be rewarded with their own custom cosmetic in Fortnite. It is currently unknown whether this will be Fortnite skins or not, but they sure would make for a good reward. Not only that, but each winner will also receive a $7,500 brand deal from Epic Games to help boost their content creator journey.

With Kai Cenat’s Streamer University shaping up to be another wild ride in the streaming space, the introduction of the new Fortnite Sprite Hunt has added even more spice to the mix. As students rush around campus searching for the rare Fortnite Sprites, viewers are definitely going to enjoy all the drama that comes with it.

Will you be tuning in to watch students at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University for the Fortnite Sprite Hunt? Tell us in the comments below!