Fortnite Leak Suggests You’ll Soon Be Able to Reopen Chests for More Loot

Recent leaks suggest that you’ll be able to reopen Chests in Fortnite. The information was shared by reputed leaker Loolo_WRLD on X. This is a brand-new feature called “Relootable Chests” that will be added to the game soon. However, there is a small catch.

Players Will Be Able To Reopen Chests In Fortnite, But Only In Reload

Based on the information at hand, there’s a small chance that you’ll be able to reopen chests in Fortnite during a match. After being opened once, it may become reopenable after a short duration. If the Spider-Man sprite leak wasn’t exciting enough, this should get the ball rolling.

It’ll be weird to reopen Chests in Fortnite, but with loot on the line, it’ll be worth it. However, this upcoming feature will be limited to Reload mode only, where each match lasts for about 15 minutes, tops. It will give players who trail the storm a chance to get loot after others have cleared out an area.

Image Credit: X / LooloWRLD

Although it works on RNG and the odds are not great, you could get lucky and find chests to reopen in Fortnite Reload. Hopefully, the odds are better than trying to look for the rarest Sprites in Fortnite.

Looking at it from the perspective of players, this is great for anyone who gets rebooted. They’ll be able to land and hopefully reopen chests in Fortnite to get gear. This is a much better alternative to having to scavenge for weapons in Chapter 7 Season 3.

If nothing else, it gives players a fighting chance at redemption in the end zones. At least they won’t go down with just a pistol and small shields in their inventory. Having said that, we don’t know if this feature will extend to Rare Chests.

It’s a good thought, but it could become a tad overpowered if players decide to camp the spawn location. It’ll be like locking down an Extraction Site in Battle Royale and denying others from using it. Let us know what you think about the ability to reopen Chests in Fortnite and how it could affect the dynamics of a match.