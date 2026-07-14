Epic Games Set to Reveal New Fortnite Disney Universe Details at D23

With the countdown to D23, Disney’s biggest fan event, reaching its final stages, a new report indicates that Epic Games is preparing to reveal new details about the Fortnite Disney universe. The event is set to take place from August 14-16, 2026, and it could finally give players a look at the Disney mode, which has been in development for years now.

Players Will Finally Get More Information For the Highly Anticipated Fortnite Disney Mode at D23

In a new announcement post for D23, Disney confirmed that the showcase will feature “an exclusive preview of what’s coming next across Disney’s movies, television, games, and live stage productions.” According to a trusted source, DrewDisneyDude on X, this will include information on the Fortnite Disney mode before its potential launch in November. Additionally, this also lines up with the possible reveal of the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab at D23.

Image Credit: X / DrewDisneyDude

Ever since Disney’s $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, players have been waiting for a concrete look at the Fortnite mode. The Disney mode, created by Epic Games, is said to feature an interconnected world filled with Disney characters within a social space.

Over the years, Fortnite has already successfully integrated major Disney properties like Star Wars and Marvel into its vast multiverse. This even includes more recent collaborations like the Fortnite Toy Story skins. However, this persistent collaboration will come to a head with the Fortnite Disney universe, which will introduce even more characters from Disney’s portfolio into the game.

As of now, what exactly will be revealed still remains unknown. However, since Epic has been working on this mode since February 2024, player expectations are definitely high. Additionally, Disney could also use this event to showcase their new extraction shooter title developed by Epic Games. However, this is purely speculation, and all will be revealed during the D23 event from August 14-16, 2026.

What characters or features do you expect to see in the Fortnite Disney mode? Tell us in the comments below!