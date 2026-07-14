Fortnite David Beckham Skin Revealed, May Arrive Right Before World Cup Final

With Epic Games now back from its summer break, players have been treated to a confirmation of the highly anticipated David Beckham Fortnite skin. The crossover was confirmed in a new teaser video shared by the football icon himself, and it gives players an idea of what the much-awaited crossover could bring to the game.

Fortnite David Beckham Collab Is Set to Bring Two Unique Skins to the Game

In the teaser video shared by David Beckham on Instagram, players can see the legendary football superstar working on his own Fortnite outfit designs. The video confirms that Beckham will be receiving two unique Fortnite skins. One of these skins will be inspired by the player’s presence on the football field, sporting his iconic number 7 jersey and shorts.

David Beckham x Fortnite



"Working on my new @fortnite character… available very soon 🎮⏳" pic.twitter.com/poRiPQZkKz — FireMonkey (@FireMonkey) July 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the other David Beckham skin in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will showcase his more suave style, with the character donning a suit inspired by the Inter Miami Club. Players even get a glimpse of this outfit in David Beckham’s Instagram post, where the superstar can be seen talking to Epic and confirming, “Two outfits will be great.” Additionally, the concept art reveals that this David Beckham skin will have sunglasses as a selectable style.

David Beckham is already familiar with the gaming world, having co-founded the Guild Esports organization, which has proven its mettle in previous FNCS championships. However, the new collaboration will mark Beckham’s debut on the Battle Royale island. We can already tell that scoring a goal on the Soccer Pitch and securing a Striker Sprite will be much more satisfying while playing as the football legend.

The crossover could not come at a more opportune time, as fans all over the world are preparing for the FIFA World Cup final on July 19, 2026, an event that Beckham is sure to attend.

Apart from the skins, the Fortnite David Beckham collab will also likely feature other cosmetics like pickaxes and back blings. This could range from a signature football bag to an emote inspired by Beckham’s famous free-kick stance. These cosmetics will be added to the game files during the Fortnite 41.20 update downtime. However, while leakers suggest that the collab will arrive next week, we speculate that the skins will be made available in the Fortnite Item Shop this Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 8 PM ET.

Will you be grabbing the David Beckham Fortnite skins when they hit the Item Shop? Tell us in the comments below!