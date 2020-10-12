Ahead of its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has introduced a new internship program to offer undergraduate students a chance to understand and work as part of its supply chain during the festive season.

The company invites students from Tier-II cities and beyond to take part in a modest 45-day paid internship. Yes, you will not only gain knowledge of the supply chain but will also be paid during the tenure of the internship. This opportunity will “offer students hands-on experience of working in a state-of-the-art modern supply chain and inculcate necessary skills to succeed in this industry,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President at Flipkart.

This is a part of the company’s ‘Launchpad’ Internship programme, which is aimed at helping individuals gain critical skills in supply chain management. Flipkart is looking forward to teaching students what the backbone of a major homegrown e-commerce company looks like and how it operates during the festival season.

“The [said] program has been designed to shape India’s future workforce in various essential supply chain roles,” says the official press release. This internship will help students acknowledge the pressures that come with making sure an order leaves the warehouse to reach the customer on time amid festivities.

As per the press release, Flipkart is working with educational institutes across 21 locations in India to identify and recruit meritorious students. This includes Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal), and Malur (Karnataka), among other locations.

The company will prioritize your health and safety during the internship period. This includes mandatory thermal screening and sanitization before entering the facilities. You will practice social distancing, and use the Aarogya Setu app for contact-tracing.

Flipkart aims to create a wide ecosystem of “well-qualified, well-trained, and skilled professionals” who can shoulder the growth of the supply chain sector in the future.