Fitbit is reportedly working on integrating Google Assistant into its wearables, possibly starting with the Versa 2 that was launched last year. That’s according to 9to5Google, which says it found strings within the Fitbit app’s code, suggesting that such a move was already afoot.

As per the report, Google earlier refused to make Assistant available on Fitbit devices, in spite of having acquired the US wearables-maker. Something, however, has since changed and the search giant is now seemingly happy to have its voice assistant on Fitbit watches.

The Versa 2 already comes with Amazon Alexa. Yeah, a rival voice assistant. However, the device will apparently also get Google Assistant support now that Google appears to have changed its mind on the issue. Meanwhile, the code apparently also suggests that there can only be one active assistant at a time. Users, however, can always switch to the other one whenever they want.

Do note that neither company has confirmed the availability of the new feature. Nor has it been confirmed whether the Versa 2 will indeed be the first Fitbit device to offer Google Assistant support. That being the case, it might also debut on a brand new device before being rolled out to existing products.

It will be interesting to see how Google Assistant on Fitbit wearables will work. With Alexa, Versa 2 users can check weather updates, set timers, and control smart home devices. It remains to be seen if Google Assistant will bring something new to the table and future Fitbit products. Either way, once the dust settles, the Versa 2 will still likely be the first non-Wear OS device with Google Assistant.